Strange Mosquito In Adabraka

Residents close to the Adabraka Market in Accra have complained about the bites of strange Mosquitoes which could lead to an epidemic due to unsanitary conditions in the area.



This is due to the bad stench emanating from the drains and homes.



Some foreign nationals believed to be Malians and Nigeriens are allegedly buying and selling used bottles that breed the strange Mosquitoes.



Owing to the situation, the residents, especially children, often rush to various hospitals to seek treatment for severe Malaria and other diseases.



Also, the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) transformers in the community are covered with heaps of used bottles, as if they are going to be recycled.



This came to light during the National Sanitation Day at Adabraka, led by Victor Acquaye, Director of Public Health Department of the AMA.



Vincent Yaw Ofori, a resident of the area, who spoke to Ghana News Agency (GNA) said, “We are confronted with grave sanitation problems because a large number of residents who live in the area lack the sense of cleanliness.”



He called on the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) to immediately evacuate the used bottles and prosecute the offenders.



Mr Ofori reminded the people of Adabraka that a clean and healthy environment would ensure good health and urged them to keep their surroundings clean at all times.



The Enforcement Taskforce later cleaned the Kwame Nkrumah Circle, Independence Avenue, Graphic and Castle Roads, Agbogbloshie and Kaneshie.



He said the taskforce would intensify its efforts to monitor sanitary conditions and hygiene in Accra and encourage store owners and petty traders to register with accredited waste management companies to avoid arrest and prosecution.



Mohammed Adjei Sowah, Accra Metropolitan Chief Executive, told GNA that AMA is embarking on vigorous public health education and enforcement drive to keep the people alive to their civic responsibilities.



He said AMA’s vision of promoting good health in the communities is in fulfilment of the President’s initiative to ensure a clean Accra.



He cautioned them against indiscriminate dumping of refuse into drains even though the rain pattern, which had changed due to climate change, could cause disasters.



“Throwing refuse into gutters and drains is likely to block waterways and result in the spread of diseases, putting the lives of the residents at risk always,” he said.



Joseph Akl, Deputy General Manager of Qualiplast Limited, who participated in the exercise with his staff, told GNAthat the exercise formed part of the company’s corporate responsibility.



He urged the people to segregate the waste to ensure good sanitation.