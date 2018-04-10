Operation Calm Life Can Stop Armed Robbery - Military

Related Stories Brigadier-General Francis Ofori, the General Officer Commanding the Northern Command, has expressed the hope that reintroduction of Operation Calm Life can be a panacea to ending recent spate of armed robberies in northern Ghana.



He said five armed robbery cases were recorded in the Tamale Metropolis in February 2018, but after the re-launch of Operation Calm Life no single robbery report had been recorded again in Tamale.



Brigadier General Ofori stated this when he paid a working visit to the Upper West Region to interact and acquaint himself with challenges of troops deployed in the Region.



The Military High Command in charge of the Northern Command also called on the Acting Upper West Regional Minister, Mr Amidu Chinnia Issahaku, the Regional Police Commander, and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Mr. Okyere Boapea as well as the Overlord of the Waala Kingdom, Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo IV.



Brigadier-General Ofori, who took over office in December 2017, has since paid similar visits to the Northern and Upper East Regions to take concerns of troops and other stakeholders with regards to the maintenance of peace and security in the Regions and to see how they could be addressed.



He expressed gratitude to the regional administration and traditional authorities for their continuous support to the troops which help them to discharge their duties well.



He said the collaboration with the police to execute Operation Calm Life helped tremendously and stressed that such support from stakeholders was necessary for the security to respond adequately to security threats, especially highway robberies.



DCOP Mr Boapea noted that even though the Operation Calm Life was already operational in the Region, there were plans to re-launch it to create awareness and solicit public support to make the programme succeed in reducing crime rate.



Wa Naa Pelpuo IV commended the military for their efforts at maintaining peace and security in the Region, and appealed to the Military Commander to see to the completion of the Military Barracks project for the troops to move in