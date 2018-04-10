Ghanaians Urged To Desist From Self-Medication

Related Stories Dr Yaw Opoku, Chief Executive Officer of the Adwenpa Herbal Clinic, has called on Ghanaians to desist from self-medication and seek healthcare at qualified facilities and as early as possible.



He noted that diseases that are detected very early was less expensive in treatment.



Dr Opoku made the call when the clinic offered free medical screening for the people of Akweteyman and its environs in Accra.



Some of the diseases screened were malaria, typhoid, hepatitis ‘B’, stomach ulcer and joint disorders.



Dr Opoku said herbal medicine formed a bulk of medical system which provided the World’s population with safe and effective medicines for centuries, adding that human beings had used plants as medicine for at least 60,000 years.



He said the clinic as part of its expansion programme, had opened a branch at Fumesua, near Kumasi and would soon open another branch either at Madina or Kasoa, both in the Greater Accra Region to bring herbal treatment to the doorstep of the people.



Dr opoku said the clinic had so far offered free medical screening to about 3,000 people since it launched the ‘Public Holiday Free Medical Screening’ a year ago.



He urged Ghanaians to exercise to enable them to stay healthy at all times.