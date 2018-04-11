Journalist Dies After Attempting Abortion

Related Stories A 23-year-old woman, Mary Owusua, has met her untimely death after she tried to get rid of her unplanned pregnancy by drinking mixed coke with sugar solution at Adanse Apagya in the Adanse South District of the Ashanti region.



According to Anderson Benjamin who disclosed the sad incident to Nana Krobea Asante on OTEC FM's 'Asembeba Dabi show' the incident happened on Monday April 9, 2018 in the room of a gentleman who is said to be the boyfriend of the deceased.



The lady who was a native of Manso Nkwanta in the Amansie West district of Ashanti region worked at Edubiaseman FM.



Anderson Benjamin reports that Mary was having a secret affair with one footballer whose name was given as ‘’PUYOR’’.



Dating the boyfriend for four months, Mary Owusua, who was popularly known as ‘’DJ SLIM’’ realized that she was three months pregnant so she quickly informed her boyfriend PUYOR to find a solution to the pregnancy.



The chances of Mary Owusua to be the sterling journalist she hoped to be seemed bleak after her pregnancy hence, her decision to terminate the 3-month-old fetus. It's alleged that she 'forced' her boyfriend to get a concoction that could do the job in the shortest possible time.



The story has it that, the boyfriend consulted some of his friends who told him to mix coca-cola with sugar and give it to her to drink.



Benjamin said, when she took the concoction, Mary Owusua (DJ SLIM) felt dizzy so she told Puyor to allow her to sleep thinking she would feel better when she woke up, thus, Puyor left her in the room to rest while he went for football training.



Upon returning from a regular training exercise, he saw Mary in a pool of blood unconscious so he rushed her to New Adubiase Government hospital but the doctor on duty pronounced her dead upon arrival.



Puyor took to his heels upon realizing that he was responsible for the death of his girlfriend. He was however later arrested by the New Edubiase Police command as he tried committing suicide.



The body of the deceased is currently at the New Adubiase Government hospital morgue pending autopsy while Puyor is in New Edubiase Police custody assisting them in their investigation.