Noise Pollution: Muslims Urged To Use WhatsApp For Call To Worship

Related Stories Muslim leaders in the country are being urged to consider using text messages to call their members to worship instead of the usual megaphones.



This, according to the Environment, Science, Technology and Innovations Minister, Prof Kwabena Frimpong Boateng, will help reduce noise pollution in the country.



“In the house of worship, why is it that the noise will be limited to the house of worship…and again maybe from the mosque, why is it that time for prayer would not be transmitted with a text message or WhatsApp so the Imam will send WhatsApp message to everybody that the time for prayer is up so appear…,” he suggested.



The Minister who took his turn at the Meet the Press series notes that his recommendation "maybe controversial" but he was sure that it has to be considered. Prof Frimpong Boateng also called on churches to also consider limiting the noise that is generated from their auditoriums during service.







