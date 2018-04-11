National Service Registration Begins For Ghanaians In The Diaspora

Related Stories The management of the National Service Scheme (NSS) in collaboration with the Diaspora Affairs Office of the Office of the President has announced the commencement of registration for Ghanaians in the diaspora.



A statement signed by Ag. Executive Director, Mustapha Ussif, invites Ghanaians living abroad who studied in Ghana or outside and wish to do their national service to register with the NSS latest Monday, April 30.



The statement advised eligible applicants to submit their application letters to the Diaspora Affairs office at the Presidency or the NSS Head office in Accra or log onto the scheme’s website, https//portal.nss.gov.gh and provide the required information.



All application letters, it stated, must be accompanied with a certified true copy of academic certificates or attestation letter, certified true copy of academic transcripts from accredited tertiary institution(s) attended, school I.D. card, passport biodata, students’ visa and any other relevant documents to support the application.



Background



The Ghana National Service Scheme Act, 1980, Act 426 imposes a duty on all Ghanaians of 18 years and above to do national service for a minimum duration of one (1) year.



Established in 1973, the National Service Scheme (NSS) is a Government of Ghana program under the Ministry of Education of Ghana with a National Secretariat in Accra, and offices in all administrative regions and districts across the country. The scheme is mandated to deploy a pool of skilled manpower drawn primarily from tertiary institutions to support development efforts of both the public and private sectors in Ghana.





