GHS Investigates Death Of 9-Week-Old Boy At St. Gregory Hospital

The Director General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr Anthony Nsiah Asare, says his outfit will investigate circumstances that led to the death of a nine-week-old baby, Prosper, at the St Gregory Catholic Hospital at Kasoa in the Central Region.



A medical doctor at the hospital is alleged to have pulled the oxygen mask from the patient because his parents could not foot a GH¢533 bill.



According to the mother of the deceased, her son died on Saturday April 7, shortly after the oxygen mask was removed.



In an interview on Accra-based Joy FM, Dr Nsiah Asare noted that the alleged action of the doctor was unacceptable; stressing that, it would be wrong for a medical officer to remove an oxygen mask from a patient, if it is established the patient had a greater chance of survival.



“…if you believe that the person will survive and you take off the oxygen mask because the child’s father or mother could not afford to pay, then it is unacceptable”.



“If oxygen is there and it’s taken off [if it is true] because the father or mother could not pay, then we have to look for what happened,” he said.



He assured that the action will be taken against the facility “if it actually happened”.