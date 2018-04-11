What Happened When Nigerians First Spotted A Self-Driving Car - VIDEO

Related Stories It was excitement laced with wonder when Nigerians spotted a self driving car for the first time on the street of Lagos.



Mobbing the slow moving car, some wondered how it could be self driving while others said a spirit was behind the wheel.



The video which was recently posted online shows a man curiously checking a slow moving car out and attracting other passersby in the process.



Before long, many people have converged to see the ‘wonder car’, throwing forth suggestions as to the origin and mode of operation of the car.



One man said the car was using a remote control while another jokingly said an unseen spirit was probably driving the car.



Some say it was a magic trick, some took it to the spiritual realm as they felt it was a spirit driving it as someone was heard in the video clip which was shared, saying “Na spirit dey inside".



The incident which occurred in an unnamed location in Lagos saw Nigerians mobbing the car in efforts to check it out or take a video of it.





