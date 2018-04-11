Ghanaians Attack Prof. Frimpong Boateng For ‘Call to Prayer’ Comment

Related Stories Ghanaians have taken a swipe at Environment Science Technology and Innovations Minister, Prof Kwabena Frimpong Boateng, for suggesting that Muslim leaders in the country should consider using text messages to invite their counterparts to prayers instead of the traditional megaphones.



Prof Kwabena Frimpong Boateng on Tuesday, April 10, 2018 stated at Meet the Press series in Accra that if this is adopted, it will go a long way to help reduce noise pollution in our comminuties.



“In the house of worship, why is it that the noise will (not) be limited to the house of worship…and again maybe from the mosque, why is it that time for prayer would not be transmitted with a text message or WhatsApp so the Imam will send WhatsApp message to everybody that the time for prayer is up, so appear,” he asserted.



Following the suggestion, some individuals took to social media to vent their spleen on the Minister with some even calling him a ‘waste’ and one of the most ‘useless square pegs in a round hole’ in the NPP government’.



‘’One of the most useless square pegs in a round hole in the NPP government’s cabinet is Prof. Frimpong Boateng. How can one exhibit so much ignorance? Text messages to call worshippers to mosques?’’. A post on Facebook read.



Another social media user questioned Prof. Kwabena Frimpong Boateng’s competence as the Innovations Minister thereby asking the public to point out at least one of the Minister’s inventions.



"Someone show me one innovation the so-called minister of innovation Prof. Frimpong has chalked so far? What a waste!!!’’. The social media user wrote on Facebook.