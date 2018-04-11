Heavy Rains Coming – Meteo

Related Stories There will be heavy rains along the coastal belt in Ghana this year, Reverend Dr. Stephen Nyakotey-Kwaw, an Aviation Meteorologist Inspector for Ghana, has said.



Dr Nyakotey-Kwaw explained that the rains will occur between April and June. He has, accordingly, asked Ghanaians to put in adequate measures to prepare for the rains.



He also revealed that the middle belt of the country will also experience some slight weather changes.



Rev. Dr. Nyakotey-Kwaw told Chief Jerry Forson on Ghana Yensom on Wednesday, 11 April that “this year there is going to be heavy downpour along the coastal belt and so we must all prepare.”



His comments follow the downpour that occurred at dawn on Tuesday April 10. The rains lasted for hours.



He also cautioned that “it can be very dangerous to walk about when it is about to rain.”





