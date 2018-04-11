Final Year ‘Day Students’ In SHS To Pay Full Fees For Third Term – GES

Related Stories The Ghana Education Service has explained ‘day students’ in public senior high schools will not enjoy the 50 per cent school fees waiver announced by the government for final year students across the country.



The Sekondi-Takoradi Metro Education Directorate told students of the Takoradi Technical Institute (TTI) that the 50 per cent reduction is for boarding students only.



The final year students of TTI last week protested the demand for full fees by authorities citing a March 29-decision by the GES for all final year students to pay only 50 per cent of their fees for the third term.



The authorities at TTI who are demanding payment of full third term fees of GHC130 from the students argued the waiver covers only students in boarding house, but the students did not take the excuse.



The school authorities consequently invited the Sekondi-Takoradi Metro Education Directorate which has since set the record straight on the matter.



Only few have paid full fees Notwithstanding, some final-year students of the Institute have still not paid their fees in full, something the school authorities say has placed them in an uncomfortable situation.



Of the 983 final year students at the school, only 167 have so far paid their full fees for the third term, but authorities have allowed them to begin writing their 2018 NABPTEX exams despite an earlier decision to withhold their index numbers.



According to the Senior Housemaster, Emmanuel Asare, the student’s indebtedness is undermining their quest to offer quality education.



When TV3 news went to the school on Tuesday, all the final year students were writing the exams even though majority of them have not paid their fees.



At the Electrical Department 197 students were busily engaged in their first practical test.



According to them the practicals were going well.





