Acting EPA Boss Fired

The acting Executive Director of the Environmental Protection Agency, EPA, Peter Abum-Sarkodie, has been relieved of his post.



In a letter signed by the Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante, Mr. Abum-Sarkodie was asked to hand over to the Deputy Director of the Agency in charge of Field Operations, John Pwamang.



The statement added that the decision had been taken by President Nana Akufo-Addo on the advice of the governing board of the EPA, which had not been formed when he was appointed.



The board, according to the statement, did not deem Mr. Abum-Sarkodie a “suitable candidate” to take over the position in a substantive capacity.



“The President thanks you for your service and wishes you well in your future endeavours,” the letter to Mr Abum-Sarkodie concluded.

Mr. Abum-Sarkodie was appointed acting EPA boss in July 2017 having previously served as Member of Parliament for the Mampong Constituency from 2005 to 2009, and a member of the Parliamentary Select Committee for Science and Environment.



What may have caused his dismissal?



In recent times, the EPA has been heavily criticized for its poor handling of environmental issues of all kinds.



Aside the wanton destruction of water bodies by illegal miners, some communities, especially in Accra, have complained about the health hazards posed to them by factories operating within residential areas.



There have been separate cases at La, Kuntunse and Shai Osudoku. In most of these cases, residents have not been satisfied with the EPA’s handling of their issues.



However, one cannot say if these situations may have contributed to the dismissal of the acting Executive Director.