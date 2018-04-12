KMA Bars Non-Union Drivers From Commuting CBD

Related Stories The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), has with immediate effect barred drivers not belonging to any transport union (Waa Waa) from commuting the Central Business District (CBD) of the city.



The move is in line with measures by the Assembly to sanitise the transport system for the effective control of drivers as part of efforts to decongest the CBD.



Mr. Osei Assibey-Antwi, the Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), addressing a meeting organised by the Assembly for all the 24 transport unions in Kumasi, cautioned that drivers who flouted the directive would be dealt with.



“The KMA taskforce is working effectively with the Police Motor Traffic Department to arrest unaccredited drivers who dare commute the CBD”, he noted.



Mr. Assibey-Antwi made it known that henceforth, on-loading and off-leading by commercial drivers in front of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) and Asanteman Senior High School (SHS) had also been prohibited.



Other prohibited areas are the Santasi Roundabout and Suame Roundabout.



He appealed to all the transport unions to strive to comply with the KMA’s directive as to where they ought to legally go about their business.



He indicated that officially the Assembly had designated Race Course, Adehye and Afia Kobi Markets, as well as the Achamfour Terminal as the approved areas where the unions were supposed to operate.