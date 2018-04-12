Man Begs Court For Forgiveness After Allegedly Murdering His Father

Kelvin De-Graft Quist Related Stories Kelvin De-Graft Quist, the 29-year-old school dropout who allegedly butchered his father to death at Okorase Junction 10 in the Akropong North municipality of the Eastern Region, yesterday begged for forgiveness when he was put before the Koforidua High Court “B.”



When the accused entered the courtroom, he immediately went on his knees and remorsefully asked God to forgive him, saying he would never do that again.



ASP Ebenezer Tetteh, the regional police PRO, confirmed to DAILY GUIDE that the accused was charged with murder.



According to him on Tuesday Dora Afua Brenya, the mother of the accused, who is a nurse, told the police that her son had a long battle with his father.



The regional police spokesperson claimed that Kelvin de-Graft Quist, a mentally deranged person, butchered to death his father, Agbenyega Emmanuel De-Graft Quist, a 57-year-old retired accountant.



“Her mother called to report to the police, so the regional crime team visited the scene and found the deceased lying in a prone position, wearing a red-and-white short sleeves shirt over a pair of trousers in a pool of blood, with multiple cutlass wounds all over his body in an uncompleted section of his house at Junction 10,” ASP Tetteh narrated.



He underscored that the man’s mortal remains were subsequently deposited at the regional hospital in Koforidua pending autopsy.



The family said the accused, who dropped out of school in Form 2 at the Pentecost Senior High School a decade ago over poor academic performance, has been accusing his father of not being concerned about his welfare.



Kelvin, currently remanded into prison custody, will reappear before the court on 26th April, 2018.