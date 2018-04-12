Goat Thief Escapes Lynching

Related Stories A young man believed to be in his early 30s was reportedly subjected to severe beatings by an angry mob yesterday for allegedly attempting to steal a goat.



The incident reportedly occurred at a place known as “Video 7,” near School Junction at Tanokrom in the Sekondi-Takoradi metropolis of the Western Region, at about 3:00 am.



The mob, after purportedly beating the suspect to pulp, stripped him naked and threw him into a nearby gutter.



According to some of the residents, the victim is suspected to hail from Amanful, a suburb of Takoradi.



They claimed that for some time now, some unscrupulous persons had been visiting the area at dawn and stealing goats and sheep and other properties.



“So the people here, particularly the youth, are alert and have vowed to deal ruthlessly with the supposed thieves if arrested,” a resident indicated.



He claimed that the suspect was seen breaking into a pen to steal goats.



“He was arrested and given instant justice. He was later stripped naked and dumped into a gutter nearby,” he told DAILY GUIDE.



Asked whether the police had been informed, he answered in the affirmative. However, as at the time of filing this report, the victim was still in the gutter.