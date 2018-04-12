Fire Destroys Pong-Tamale SHS Girls’ Dormitory

Related Stories Girls of Pong-Tamale Senior High School (SHS) in the Savelugu Municipality of the Northern Region are putting up at a make-shift structure after fire has destroyed their dormitory.



A fire outbreak around 11:30 hours GMT at the girls’ dormitory at the Pong-Tamale SHS on Monday, April 09, destroyed the facility and valuables such as textbooks of 792 girls, who occupied it.



It took personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service some time to douse the flames, which spread through the 12-room dormitory facility leaving students and school authorities in anguish.



The Ghana News Agency visited the scene on Wednesday to ascertain the extent of damage of the facility.



Mrs Margaret Gbande, Headmistress of Pong-Tamale SHS, said the incident was affecting academic activities of the School.



She appealed to government and education stakeholders to come to the aid of the School.

The facility was constructed in 2012 as part of efforts to upgrade the School’s infrastructure.



Miss Alhassan Mariam, a final year student, also appealed to the Ghana Education Service (GES) to support the final year students, who were writing the ongoing West Africa Senior School Certificate Examinations, with text books, since they were lost in the fire.