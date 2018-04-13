Check Out This ‘Two-Faced Building’ (PHOTOS)

Related Stories This multi-story building is the talk of its neighbourhood in the Nigerian city of Lagos.



It has earned the nickname “the two-faced building” because one side of it is pristine and the other side is dilapidated.



We sent a reporter to the Bamgbose area of Lagos island to investigate why and found out its split personality stems from when it was bequeathed to two siblings after their father died.



According to tenants in the building, the sister renovated her half of the building, but her brother has not yet done so.









Source: BBC