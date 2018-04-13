Gang Of Six Including 2 Women Busted For Robbery

Related Stories The Ada West District Police Command has arrested six armed robbers, including two females, who have been terrorizing the people in the district.



The group members, arrested at Koluedor upon a tip off, were Evans Dameh, 32, popularly known as Ackaah, the leader; Desmond Appiah, 27; Wisdom Akroma, 23 and Paul Totimeh 25. The women were Oforiwa Sabbah, 19, and Rabbi Mohammed, 25.



Dameh who was on the wanted list of the police for some time now was arrested together with his accomplices after another robbery operation at Bonikopey near Valcum Salt Product on March 31, 2018.



When they appeared before the Ada West Magistrate Court at Sege, the police pleaded with the court to remand them into prison custody until they finished with their investigations, as the suspects were involved in a lot of robbery cases.



Consequently, the court, presided over by Mr. Isaac Adjei, remanded them into prison custody at Akuse Prisons until May 8, 2018 to reappear.



Briefing the media at the Sege Police Station after the arrests, the District Commander, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) George Aboagye, said the area had no peace as a result of criminal activities of the group who were involved in many robbery cases in the district.



‘’Let me emphasize that Dameh and his group had terrorized many people and we have been monitoring their activities closely until we got hold of them today’’, ASP Aboagye pointed out.



He said police thorough investigations revealed that Dameh has been their leader and the police had been on his heels until their arrest.



ASP Aboagye said apart from normal robberies in the district, the group also mostly operated at funerals, drinking spots, beach jams at Akplabanya, Lolonya and Goi, among other coastal areas.



He said people who attended such events were always living in fear and panic especially during festive occasions as the group attacked and robbed many people on such occasions.



According to the police commander, the modus operandi of the group was that they used the two females as baits.



He said the men closely monitored the two females and men who proposed to them and would be taking them home, and robbed either in the rooms of the men or on their way home.



He said on March 31, 2018 upon a tip off, the group, including the two ladies, who took advantage of the Easter festivities and robbed many homes were together arrested at their hideout at Koluedor.



He said when a search was conducted in their rooms, a lot of valuable items including TV flat screen, DVD players and unregistered motor bikes, they have been using for their operations, were retrieved.