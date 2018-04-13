Odorkor Grenade Suspects For High Court

Related Stories It has emerged that the grenade found in possession of the two young men who were arrested at Odorkor in Accra were Russian bombs and are therefore to be arraigned before the high court.



This follows a confirmation from the Ghana Military that the offensive weapons for which Ismaila Ali Musah and Abdul Karim Yakubu are standing trial, actually came from Russia.



Sefakor Batse, a Senior State Attorney told an Accra District Court yesterday that the Attorney General’s Office was ready to begin the full trial, saying there was enough evidence against the two.



The court, presided over by Ebenezer Kwaku Ansah, subsequently committed the accused persons to stand trial at the high court on May 17, 2018.



He said having listened to the prosecution, they had to explain how the grenades got into their possession.



Ismaila Ali Musah, 31 and Abdul Karim Yakubu, 30, were busted after the police had picked intelligence that they were possessing military grenades.



They were provisionally charged with possessing explosives and firearms without lawful authority.



Another person, Osman Alhassan, 33, was discharged last month for want of evidence.



It followed a decision by the Office of the Attorney General to drop the charges against him based on the evidence presented to the office.