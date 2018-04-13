WASSCE Prayers: Police Arrest Prophetess Who ‘Set 18-Yr-Old Girl On Fire’

Police at Breman Assikuma in the Central Region have arrested the prophetess of the African Faith Church in connection with the burning and subsequent death of an 18-year-old girl to death.



Supt. Emmanuel Donkor Baah, the Breman Assikuma District Police Commander, confirmed to Citi News that “she [the prophetess] is in police custody now.”



“We are trying our best to put her before a court,” he added.The prophetess, known as Efua Eguawaa, was initially said to be on the run.

The deceased, identified as Portia Donkor, was a final year student of the Gomoa Ahyiem SHS and had visited the church with her mother for special prayers to ensure success in the ongoing West African Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) on April 1.



She caught fire when the anointing oil smeared on her came into contact with the flame from a candle the prophetess had made her hold.



The deceased was initially rushed to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, but passed away on Wednesday, April 11, 2018.



Supt. Baah described her injuries as being “serious”.Narrating the incident to Citi News earlier, he said, “she attended the prayer session with the parents and during the prayers, the prophetess administered some direction; smeared oil on the body, lit a candle and the candle burned the schoolgirl.”



