Physically Challenged Barber Killed At Tuobodom

The deceased, identified as Christopher Cudjoe alias Kojo Pozo was allegedly lynched by a mob after he snatched a woman's bag.



The body has since been deposited at the Prestea Government Hospital morgue for preservation.



Confirming the story to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), the Municipal Crime Officer in charge of Prestea Huni/Valley, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Simon Denteh, said on Thursday morning the police had information that someone had been beaten to death around the Tuobodom area.



DSP Denteh said police officers were dispatched to the scene and on the spot information gathered by the police was that in the early hours of April 12, 2018, the victim was on her way to board a Metro Mass Transit bus around the Prestea Fire Service station area.



On reaching Tuobodom, DSP Denteh said the deceased who lives at Prestea Number 3 snatched her bag and gave it to his accomplice.



The victim shouted for help and some residents came to her aid and gave the deceased and his gang a hot chase.



Sensing danger, Cudjoe's accomplice sped off and the residents apprehended him.



DSP Denteh said the police had already started its investigations.