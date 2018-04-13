GNFS Takes Steps To Prevent Annual Fire Outbreaks At Kumasi Central Market

Related Stories The Ashanti Regional Command of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has put in place stringent measures to prevent the annual fire outbreaks in the Kumasi central market.



Mr Semekor Kwaku Fiadzo, outgoing Regional Fire Commander, who announced this said a 24-hour stand-by fire tender has been placed at the market to ensure prompt response to fire outbreaks.



Additionally, patrol teams had been attached to monitor and regularly check fire installations while at the same time serve as watchdogs in the market.



Mr Fiadzo was speaking at a farewell durbar organized in his honour at the Regional fire Command at Kyirapatre in Kumasi.



The event was also used to introduce Mr Joshua Ngua, who has been transferred from the Eastern Regional Command to take over as the Ashanti Region Fire Commander.



Mr Fiadzo said despite the challenges, the regional command was able to work to reduce the incidence of fire outbreaks in the region.



This was achieved through sustained educational campaigns and dedication of fire officers in the region.



He said an Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Center has been established while mobile hand-sets had been secured for all the stations to improve communication and monitor the deployment and movement of fire tenders in the region.



Mr Fiadzo said two new Fire Stations were being constructed at Kaase and the premises of the Bulk Oil Station (BOST) to serve the industrial enclave of Kumasi.



He urged the officers to continue to exhibit professionalism in their work and work with all key stakeholders to reduce fire outbreaks in the region.



Mr Fiadzo also urged the officers to cooperate with the new regional commander to ensure good working relationship at all levels.