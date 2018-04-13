Citi FM Boss, Others Get Government Appointment

President Nana Akufo-Addo has appointed Chief Executive Officers and their deputies to serve at the three newly created development authorities that were passed into law in November 2017.



These three Development Authorities, the Coastal, Middle Belt and Northern Development Authorities, are tasked with the implementation of the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP).



Heading the Coastal Development Authority as CEO is the Managing Director of Cit FM and Citi TV, Samuel Attah-Mensah.



A man with administrative experience, Joe Danquah, will be heading the Middle Belt Development Authority, whilst Alhaji Abdel-Majeed Haroun, an Agricultural Economist, will head the Northern Development Authority.



“The appointees are to act pending the receipt of the constitutionally required advice of the governing Boards of the Development Authorities, given in consultation with the Public Services Commission,” a statement from the presidency said.

The IPEP programme will oversee the disbursement of the equivalent of $1 million per constituency per year, in fulfillment of one of the New Patriotic Party’s major promises.



The project is also expected to have a direct link with government’s one district one factory project, which is estimated to cost GH¢456.3 million and create about 350,000 jobs

See Letter Below-