Tema Police Acquires Drone To Monitor Crime

Related Stories The Tema Police Command has acquired a phantom three drone to aid in the monitoring and prevention of crime in the Tema Region.



Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Nana Asomah Hinneh, Tema Regional Police Commander, disclosed this on Thursday during an interaction with executive members of the Ghana Journalists Association, Tema Chapter.



DCOP Hinneh said the drone would mostly be used in the Tema Community One business area, industrial area, Accra-Tema motorway, and the Ashaiman Municipality on a pilot basis.



He added that its operations would be monitored from the Command, to enable them gather and monitor crime fast for a swift response.



Touching on other measures put in place by the Command to curb crime, he disclosed that 10 motorbikes had also been acquired to be used for day patrols while the existing night patrols were intensified.



The Region, he noted, currently have six Military-Police patrol vehicles operating in the Region under the Police Administration’s Operation Calm Life.



DCOP Hinneh stated that two out of the six operation calm life vehicles were permanently positioned at Ashaiman, and Zenu-Atadeka in the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality.



Another measure he revealed was the fight against land guards’ activities, a practice which was dominant in the Region as landowners used them to protect their lands.



The Command, he said, has met with estate landowners and other stakeholders and had cautioned them against the use of land guards but rather use legal means to settle their land disputes.



He also urged prospective land buyers to carry out a search at the Lands Commission to ascertain the ownership before making payment.



He commended the media in the Region for their collaboration and appealed to them to continue supporting the Police to ensure security in the area.



Mr Dominic Hlordzi, Tema GJA Chapter Chairman, welcomed the Commander into the Region and asked the police not to hide information from the media under the guise of “still conducting investigation”.