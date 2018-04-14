GSA Gets Tough With Fake Electrical Products

Related Stories The Ghana Standard Authority (GSA) is to build a modern laboratory in Kumasi as part of measures to effectively tackle the problem of fake and sub-standard electrical products, the nation is struggling with.



The facility would serve the Northern Sector of the country and would test and approve standardize electrical products.



Mr. Francis Mensah Akpaloo, a Scientific Officer and Technical Supervisor at the GSA, who dropped the hint, said it was disturbing that most of the imported electrical cables were of poor quality and unsafe.



These are often smuggled in through unapproved routes.

Mr. Akpaloo was speaking at the three-day “national anti-counterfeit electrical products exposure” workshop held at Abesim near Sunyani.



He cautioned the general public to be diligent – check for the brand before buying these products.



The programme was organized by the Communication for Development and Advocacy (CDA) Consult in collaboration with the GSA and supported by Services Merchandize Limited, New Lucky Electricals, Electrical Place and Glomossay Hotel.



It was attended by manufacturers, dealers, and buyers of electrical products as well as the security agencies and the theme was “Avoid patronage of counterfeit electrical products".



Mr. Akpaloo encouraged everybody to buy their electrical cables from GSA certified companies.



The Sunyani District Supervisor of the National Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCO), Dacuster Anthony Gbadago, urged property owners to engage certified electricians to wire their buildings.



They should conduct proper background checks before procuring any electrical products and should never be swayed by the prices.



Mr. Gbadago said it should not be lost on anybody that sub-standard and counterfeit electrical products had high power consumption and should be avoided.



Executive Director of the CDA consult, Francis Ameyibor, underscored the need for concerted effort to rid the market of counterfeit products.