ECG Customers Hail Tariff Cut In T’di

Related Stories Customers of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) in Sekondi-Takoradi, who have started enjoying the reduction in tariffs as announced by the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) in March, this year, have applauded the company for adhering to the directive.



On March 5, 2018, PURC announced reduction in electricity tariffs after extensive stakeholders’ consultations in the sector, as well as detailed analysis of proposals by companies in the power distribution chain.



The tariff reduction took effect from April 1, this year.



Residential consumers would enjoy a 17.5 percent reduction while non-residential consumers would also enjoy 30 percent reduction.



Special Load Tariff Customers (SLTC) such as industries are currently enjoying a 25 percent tariff reduction while the mining companies are also experiencing a 10 percent reduction in tariffs.



A visit by DAILY GUIDE to the Western Regional Office of ECG yesterday revealed that ecstatic consumers have been trooping there with their receipts to testify to the reduction in their bills.



For instance, some of the customers indicated that 300 units of power, which was previously sold at GH¢189.47, is currently being sold at GH¢166.66.



“So now we can save about GH¢22.81,” they pointed out.



Addressing journalists in Takoradi, the General Manager, Public Relations of ECG, William Boateng, explained that although the PURC announced that the tariff reduction would take effect from March 15, 2018, consumers started experiencing the adjustments this month.



He explained that consumers would not enjoy the exact amount of reduction in tariffs announced earlier due to some statutory levies.



He mentioned that the addition of statutory levies and other fixed charges would reduce the average percentage relief announced by the PURC.



“So depending on consumers’ consumption rate, they will experience the reduction slightly lower than the percentages announced,” he indicated.



He explained that the statutory levies, which included rural electrification and street light levies, represent five percent of electricity tariffs, adding that it was not within the mandate of the PURC to review those levies, except Parliament.



He reiterated that the monthly bills of postpaid customers showed the tariff reduction from March 15, 2018.



“But for prepaid customers, the programming of the billing system will refund the reduction from the implementation date of March 15 to March 31 when they deposit cash or purchase electricity from April 1 onwards,” he added.



To ensure transparency and clarity, Mr Boateng noted that the ECG had compiled all unit consumption and expected cost in a “reckoner,” which explains how the tariff is calculated and billed.



“The reckoner would be displayed at all district offices and revenue centres nationwide to guide customers on their electricity purchases,” he added.



Alex Awubor, Regional Commercial Manager of ECG, noted that the reduction in tariffs would help reduce illegal connection and encourage customers to consume more electricity.