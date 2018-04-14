Storm Causes Havoc At Binduri

Related Stories Torrential winds have destroyed parts of the Nafkoliga Community-Based Health Planning and Services Compound in the Binduri District of the Upper East Region.



The Nafkoliga CHPS Compound, which is the only health facility in the electoral area, has been operating since 2011.



At about 7 pm on Sunday, April 8, 2018, torrential winds ripped off the roofs of some rooms at the CHPS Compound and destroyed the walls of the facility.



The nurses’ quarters, pavilion that serves as Out Patient Department (OPD) and garage, were adversely affected by the torrential winds.



Two nursing mothers, who were in the quarters, were relocated with the help of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO).



Items such as record books, drugs, four mattresses, personal belongings, as well as food items worth thousands of Ghana Cedis were destroyed.



The acting District Coordinator of NADMO, Louise Laal-Bador, in an interview with DAILY GUIDE, said other houses in the area would be without electricity for several days.



Affected schools include Atuba Primary School, Yaligu Primary School, Nayoko No. 2 Primary School, Nafkoliga Junior High School, Bazua R/C Primary School, as well as the residence of the Binduri District Director of the Ghana Education Service (GES).



A house at Yarigungu, a suburb of Zawse in the district, was also gutted by fire.



Mr Laal-Bador hinted that the District Chief Executive (DCE) and some technocrats have since visited the area to find solution to the problems.