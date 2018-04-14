Lawyer Convicted For Fraud

|
An Accra Circuit Court has convicted a private legal practitioner, Owusu Sekeyere, for defrauding by false pretenses.
The lawyer, together with three others, collected $200,000 from one Ato Hamilton under the pretext of securing him a land.
However, the four persons, two of whom are on the run, failed to fulfill their promise which compelled the complainant to report the matter to the police.
The accused persons, who pleaded not guilty, were arraigned before the court, presided over by Malike Wornya.
The court found the two guilty after the trial and convicted them accordingly.
Meanwhile, the presiding judge has deferred the sentencing of the two to April 24, 2018.
The convicts have been remanded into custody pending their sentencing.
Lawyer Owusu Sekyere has been practising in the country for over a decade.
|Source: Daily Guide
