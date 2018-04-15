Thieves Burgle Former DCE

Related Stories Thieves on Tuesday dawn broke into the Ho Mawuli Estate residence of Mr James Gunu, former District Chief Executive of Akatsi North and made away with assorted items.



Ghana News Agency gathered that the thieves broke into the living room through the kitchen window after cutting the wire net and jerked open burglar-proof iron bars.



Mr Gunu said he heard some noise in the room at about 0200 hours and called the police emergency line but had no response.



He said after about 20 minutes, the robbers left with his 42 inch flat screen television, laptop and ransacked his vehicle.



A police source at the Ho Central Police Station confirmed the theft case and said investigations were on-going.



Meanwhile, Mr Gunu said at about 0600 hours on Wednesday, he had a call from his family house at Akatsi that thieves raided the house there too, around the time they attacked his house in Ho, and made away with television sets, decoders and a motorbike.



He said report had been made to the Akatsi Police.