Fire Officer Gunned Down In Damongo

Elliasu Cosmas Mahama Related Stories A station officer at the Sawla Branch of the Ghana National Fire Service has been shot dead in Damongo, the West Gonja District of Northern Ghana.



Elliasu Cosmas Mahama was on his way from his yam farm when he met his untimely death.



The fire officer though stationed in Sawla has his family in Damongo and usually visits them during the weekends. He was on such usual visits and decided to get some yam from his farm, and was hit by a stray bullet whilst on his way back.



The body has been deposited at the West Gonja Catholic Hospital and will be transported to Kpembi for burial.



The matter has been reported to the Damongo Police station.



Residents who are alarmed following the sad story are calling for security to be beefed up in the town.