Fake Military Man Arrested In Aburi - PHOTO

The Police in the Eastern Region has arrested one Abdul Rashid Mohammed for allegedly posing as a military man at the Peduase Lodge at Aburi and seven of his accomplices.



A patrol team from Accra picked up Mohammed when they saw him loitering at the premises of the Lodge.



The Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Ebenezer Tetteh, who disclosed this to Citi Newsindicated that the suspect would be processed for court soon.“…A team of officers from Accra assisted the guard duty men at the Peduase Lodge and arrested one suspect Abdul Rashid Mohammed, aged 20, was dressed in full military uniform. They reported that the suspect was seen at the Peduase Lodge and was arrested on suspicion. After that, he was handed to the Aburi police, and on interrogation, he admitted impersonating a soldier,” ASP Tetteh said.

Mohammed according to reports works with the parcel office of the VVIP transportation company and confessed that he got the uniform from one Sowa.



The reports said Sowa and seven others subsequently reported themselves to the Aburi police.