Jospong Group Staff Receives Award At Maiden Women In Logistics And Transport Conference.

A staff of Jospong Group of companies, Ms. Brigitte Therson-Cofie has been honored at the maiden conference of Women in logistics and Transport (WiLAT), held in Accra to acknowledge the role of women in nation building.



The forum which was under the theme “Women in Logistics and Transport, an essential Brick in Nation building,” brought together accomplished women to share their experiences and help mentor other women to strive for greatness at their respective fields.



Ms. Therson-Coffie, the Procurement Manager of JSA Logistics in a citation presented to her was honored for her exemplary role in providing professional logistics and procurement services in the waste management sector.



The Chairperson of the National Commission on Civic Education (NCCE), Madam Josephine Nkrumah who spoke at the forum urged participants to be determined for success and do their possible best to excel at whatever they do.



She said the President’s vision of a ‘Ghana beyond aid’ is a clear wake-up call for women to wean themselves from depending on others for their needs, and emphasized that women can achieve prosperity if they work tirelessly. She also revealed that some young women that she had encountered preferred financial support to satisfy various needs, rather than understudying the tenets of becoming financially successful through hard work and determination.



The Director of Human Resource and Administration of Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Mrs. Gloria Opoku Anti in an interview expressed her excitement about the honor bestowed on her colleague. She hinted that the Jospong Group took a deliberate initiative to empower all female workers in the Group under an association known as the Jospong Ladies Club. “We are expectant that more Jospong Ladies would be acknowledged for their outstanding performance just as Ms. Therson-Cofie has made us proud”, she noted.



The Chairperson of WiLAT- Ghana Chapter, Mrs. Doreen Owusu-Fianko in a statement bemoaned the fact that only 3% of women were in the Logistics and Transport industry, making it a male dominated sector.



She expressed her appreciation to Brigitte Therson-Cofie for her outstanding role in logistics in a critical area such as the waste management sector. She also urged women to pursue careers in Logistics, Transport, Procurement, Oil and Gas among others.