Teacher Remanded For Defilement

Related Stories A 42-year-old teacher has been remanded into custody by an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly defiling one his students in the Greater Accra Region.



The suspect, Henry Tagoe, a Ga teacher, according to police, in September 2017 allegedly had sexual intercourse with the victim and reportedly warned her not to tell anybody about it.



He is also alleged to have taught the victim how to smoke.



According to police, the victim, who is now in a senior high school, was caught smoking a substance believed to be Indian hemp and when she was queried by a teacher, she mentioned the teacher (suspect) as the one who taught her how to smoke.



She also narrated that the suspect had sex with her in 2017.



He is before the court charged with defilement; to which he pleaded not guilty.



The court, presided over by Mrs Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku, remanded him to reappear on May 4, 2018.



Detective Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire told the court that the suspect is a teacher at the victim’s school.



He said the teacher befriended the victim and would always engage her in conversations, and at times escorted her to her house after they had closed from Saturday classes.



He told the court that in September 2017, the suspect visited the victim in her area and took her to an obscure corner, where he had sex with her on a slab and warned her not to tell anybody about it.



Detective Chief Inspector Atimbire told the court that in January 2018, the victim who is now in SHS smoked a substance believed to be Indian hemp and began behaving strangely and when she was questioned by a female teacher, she mentioned the suspect as the one who taught her how to smoke.



The victim, according to the prosecutors, also narrated that the suspect had sex with her in September last year.



The teacher, in return, reported the matter to the victim’s mother who also reported the matter to the police.



He said the suspect was arrested and the case is still under investigation.