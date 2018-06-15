First Bone Marrow Transplant Takes Off In Ghana

Related Stories History has been made as the Greater Accra Regional Hospital (Ridge Hospital) has admitted its first patient to undergo the first-ever bone marrow transplant procedure in Ghana at the Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) centre at the facility.



The procedure, which started early this month, has so far had over 60 applicants, with six from the West African sub-region.



The centre usually serves persons living with sickle cell disease (SCD), otherwise known as sickle cell anaemia.



According to the Director of Administration at BMT Ghana, Dr Wisdom Erasmus Boatri, this could be a breakthrough for the medical profession since it was the first of its kind in the sub-region.



He told The Mirror that when successful, it would change the sickling statuses of SCD patients to either sickling negative patients or sickling carrier patients.



BMT or Blood Stem Cell Transplant is a procedure that replaces the unhealthy blood-forming cells in SCD patients with healthy ones.