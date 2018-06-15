Sunni, Tijaniyya Sects Clash Over Eid Prayers In Tamale

Related Stories One person was injured Friday morning in a clash between two Muslim sects at Kanvilli, a suburb of Tamale over who was to lead the community in the Eid prayers as they marked the end of this year’s Ramadan.



The clash, consequently, brought the prayers to an abrupt end as a team of police personnel were dispatched to the area to calm the situation.



The injured person was rushed to the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) for treatment.



The Sunni and Tijaniyya sects in the area have been fighting over which sect should be allowed to lead the community to perform the sacred Islamic prayer which signifies the end of the holy month of Ramadan.



The youth of both sects stormed the Kanvili RC primary school, the venue for the Eid prayers and ruined mats and other structures which were set up for the prayers.



The Tamale Metropolitan Divisional Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Dinab Zoaku told Graphic Online that the two sects have been banned from using the venue for the prayers.



He said no arrest has been made yet.



“At this point, we want to maintain the peace and to maintain the peace means that we don’t want to take drastic measures that other factions may see as antagonising and will like to fuel the problem. We are going to be ruthless; we are going to make sure that the law takes its own course. The ones that attacked and injured [the victim] we are going to get them arrested”, he said.