Community Protection Personnel Assaulted By Some Suspected Wee Smokers

Related Stories A community Protection Personnel (CPP) Fred Yeboah attached to the Techiman Police station has been assaulted by some suspected wee smokers at Techiman for being among some police personnel who raided their wee base some months ago.



Chief Inspector Augustine Kingsley Oppong, Brong Ahafo Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) confirmed to the Ghana News Agency in Sunyani that 23 of the attackers including women have been arrested by the police and have been detained at the Techiman police cells assisting investigations.



He said on June 8, 2018, at about 2250 hours, the Techiman Police patrol team on their normal daily routine, had a distress call from Yeboah that he had been attacked by one Yakubu Alhassan alias “Castro” and his group who identified him in town for being among police personnel who raided their wee base some months ago.



Chief Inspector Oppong said the police responded and arrived at the scene timely to rescue victim and persuaded suspect to the wee base.



He explained that the police arrested Alhassan together with some other people at the base who were peddling and smoking substances suspected to be Indian hemp.



Chief Inspector Oppong said screening of suspects was underway at the Techiman police station to process them for court.



He advised Community Protection Personnel not to undertake any operation without the involvement of police personnel or do so at their own risk.



Chief Inspector Oppong again cautioned CPP not to attempt to make any arrest especially drivers without being assigned and must always obey directives of the police station they were working with.