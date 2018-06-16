FDA Engages Judges Over Food, Drug, And Medicine Law

Related Stories The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), has sensitised Judges in the Greater Accra Region on the Food and Drugs Law to better appreciate the work of the Authority and help in the speedy trial of offenders of the law.



“We are of the firm belief that speedy trial, coupled with the imposition of penalties as prescribed by the law, will act as a deterrent to these unscrupulous persons and serve as notice to persons that will desire to endanger the lives of Ghanaians”, Dr Sammy Ohene, Chairman of the FDA Board has said.



Speaking at a day’s sensitisation workshop for the lordships and ladyships of the High Courts and Circuit Bench in the Region, Dr Ohene, said the Authority had long desired to have such engagement with the Judiciary to discuss healthy ways of fighting the menace that confronted the FDA in regulating food, drugs, herbal medicinal products, and related products.



He noted that it would have been an ideal world if participants within the food and drug industry put the health of consumers above profit.



However, because profits have often been put ahead of health, laws have been passed by the state to check “these unscrupulous persons”.



The Judges were sensitised on the work of FDA, in particularly, the Public Health Act, Act 851 which was passed into law in 2012.



The FDA also seeks to discuss ways to partner the Judiciary to fight the menace of counterfeit and fake products in Ghana.



Mrs Delese Mimi Darko, Chief Executive Officer of the FDA said: “they know our Act already but this will enable them to better understand our law and our work, how we regulate medicine, how we regulate food, cosmetics and households chemical substances and even clinical trials and tobacco and substances of abuse.



“So that when we have people who go against the law and we have to prosecute them, the judges will be able to better deal with such offenders of the Food and Drugs Law”.



She assured that the Authority would extend such engagements to the regions.



Justice Dennis Adjei, a Court of Appeal Judge who doubles as the Director of the Judicial Training lnstitute, said because of the comprehensive nature of the law passed six years ago, there was the need for the judges, including himself to understand, appreciate and apply them in accordance with law.



He said there was also the need to appreciate the Policy that led to the law of FDA and be able to understand and apply them.



Justice Adjei on behalf of the Chief Justice, Mrs Sophia Akufo, reiterated the need for the FDA to extend the sensitisation to other areas of Kumasi, Sekondi, Koforidua, and in the northern sector, saying, “if we end here, we disadvantage the Judges in other regions”.



She however opined that if need be, there should be a review of the law that currently provide for the payment of a fine or term of imprisonment.



