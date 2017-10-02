Veep Inaugurates Madina Institute Of Science And Technology

Related Stories The Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has reiterated the government’s commitment to ensure that every district in the country gets a factory.



Inaugurating the Madina Institute of Science and Technology (MIST) in Accra last Saturday, the Vice-President said the institute had been established at a good time because it would contribute to the training of Ghanaians who would be required to work and manage some of the factories envisaged by the government.



In attendance were dignitaries, including the Turkish Ambassador to Ghana, Ms Nesrin Bayazit; the Sudanese Ambassador, Babikir Elsiddig Mohamed Elamin; the Minister of Inner City and Zongo Development, Alhaji Boniface Abubakar Saddique, and the Managing Director of the Stanbic Bank, Mr Alhassan Andani.



MIST



The MIST was established in 2013 by the Madina Foundation for Science and Technology (MFST), a not-for-profit entity incorporated in 2010, to provide quality tertiary education for individuals who aspire to acquire and advance knowledge in science and technology.



The institute commenced operations with three schools: the School of Engineering, the School of Business Technology and the School of Liberal Arts and Science and Centre for Professional Development.



The institute envisages establishing a language centre and an Islamic banking centre in the future.



It is accredited by the National Accreditation Board (NAB) and began operating as a fully fledged university this year, affiliated to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) for its



Engineering programmes and the University for Development Studies (UDS) for its Business programmes.



Dr Bawumia said for the government’s industrialisation agenda to be achieved, the country would need more locally trained engineers, saying that would be possible if science and technology institutions trained more people in science-related subjects.



Study seriously



He advised the students of the institute to take their studies seriously for them to play a key role in national development and encouraged them never to give up on their studies, even if they were confronted with challenges.



He also advised parents to always play their roles well by showing a keen interest in the training and development of their children.



“Parents should serve as the immediate mentors, coaches and counsellors to their children, so that the children will develop the necessary emotional resilience to overcome challenges in their lives,” he said.



MIST’s vision



For his part, the Vice-President in charge of Academic Affairs of MIST, Naa Ali Seidu Pelpuo, said the vision of the university was to become a respected science and technology institute renowned for high ethical standards and academic excellence and producing graduates who aspired to become successful entrepreneurs and the first choice of employers globally.