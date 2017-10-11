479 Pupils Expose To Satellite Technology Training

Related Stories The All Nations University College(ANUC) has organized satellite and engineering training for 479 children drawn from 17 junior high schools (JHS) in the New Juaben Municipality.



This formed part of the commemoration of the “World Space Week” celebration held under the theme, “Empowering young women in engineering and technology”.



The training was intended to motivate the young people, especially girls to develop interest and pursue courses in technology and engineering.



They were taken through “basic theory of satellite technology”, “women and engineering”, “Ghana’s first satellite” and “working as an engineer”.



Mr. Joseph Quansah, a member of the team that developed Ghana SAT 1, underlined the need to focus priority on space science.



That, he said would enable the country to explore the benefits of satellite technology in the areas of telecommunication, telemedicine and many other important applications for national development.



He called for fully furnished space agency and laws to guide the exploration of space science in Ghana.



Mr. Quansah said the Ghana SAT 1 since its launch into space had been operating effectively, taking pictures of the earth, broadcasting and transmitting other relevant information.