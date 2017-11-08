iPhone 6 At Amazing Price For Christmas Festive Season

Related Stories Redington Gulf, Value Added Distributor(VAD) for Apple products in Ghana, in collaboration with their Authorized Resellers Telefonika and iSHOP, are offering attractive prices for iPhone 6 to coincide with the onset of the Christmas season.



The new iPhone 6 is now available and retails at GHC 1690, with a free iSim Dual adapter which enables users to use two SIM cards for the iPhone.



The iPhone 6 features a stunning 4.7-inch Retina High Definition display and now the new variant comes with 32GB of memory, upgraded from the initial 16GB when was launched initially.



Explaining the reason for this pricing of the iPhone 6, Mr. Sivadoss Vijayakumar, Head - West Africa, Redington Gulf states that the move is aimed at making the iPhone 6 more affordable for the market. “As Christmas approaches, we want to make the iPhone 6 the number one item in the shopping list of our customers” says Mr. Sivadoss.



“For us, this move also goes to prove our responsiveness to the needs and demands of our market and the people we serve” states Sivadoss.



“We also do reckon that Christmas is a season of giving and thus we are doing this to offer our customers the opportunity to buy and gift the new iPhone 6 to their friends and loved ones” he adds.



Mr. Sivadoss further intimates that “Everyone deserves a memorable Christmas and we want our cherished customers have a special Christmas with that sleek iPhone 6.”



“The icing on this special cake is that the Operating System of the new iPhone 6 is compatible with Apple’s latest Operating System, the iOS 11, giving users the chance to upgrade to Apple’s latest iOS and enjoy all the top features and functionalities that come with the iOS 11” he further states.



The new iPhone 6 currently available in space gray only.