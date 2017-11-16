Government To Expand ICT Infrastructure In 2018

Related Stories The Government, through the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC) would in 2018 vigorously continue with the implementation of the Digital for Inclusion (D4I) programme in 50 districts, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, Minister of Finance stated in Accra on Wednesday.



The Finance Minister, who was presenting the 2018 fiscal budget of government to Parliament said the D4I programme would involve the provision of points of presence for internet access, use of digital financial services and 400 telephony sites for under-served and unserved communities.



Mr Ken Ofori-Atta said as part of government’s effort to improve Ghana’s Information, Communication and Technology infrastructure, “government has acquired a land at Dawa to construct an ICT Technology Park in 2018 to meet the needs of interested tenants”.



The Finance Minister said the implementation of the National Cyber Security Policy and Strategy which seeks to build confidence and protect the use of electronic communications for national development, which was launched by the Ministry of Communication, would continue in 2018.



He also noted that the Ministry of Communication is engaging stakeholders to ensure the smooth process of migration from analogue to digital television transmission.