We Will Be Fair And Transparent With Employees – AirtelTigo CEO

Related Stories The Chief Executive Officer of the telecom company, AirtelTigo, Roshi Motman, says the mobile operator is committed to providing an inclusive working environment in which everyone is treated fairly.



“We have great talents in both Airtel and Tigo, and their passion, commitment, and expertise have made the company what it is today. Our employees are central to our vision, values and they are our greatest assets,” Ms Motman made this known when the executives of the Network of Communications Reporters (NCR) paid a courtesy call on the new leadership team of the company in Accra.



She explained that the company has put in place a rigorous recruitment process with support from a professional agency to ensure that staff selection is based on merit, adding that issues relating to redundancy packages will be addressed in a fair, transparent and expeditious manner.



The executives of NCR toured the Mobility Centre, a Human Resource Centre, where employee and organizational related questions are addressed. The Centre also supports and guides staff in career counselling, CV writing, preparation for the interview process and any other requests that employees may have.



The Dean of the NCR, Mr Charles Benoni Okine, said the visit formed part of efforts by the NCR to engage key stakeholders in the telecom industry. He explained that the interaction with the AirtelTigo leadership team gave NCR an opportunity to understand issues relating to the merged entity and plans to ensure better service for customers.



According to the industry regulator, the National Communications Authority (NCA), AirtelTigo is the second-largest mobile operator in the country with over 10 million subscribers.





