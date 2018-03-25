Instil Ethical Conduct In Your Engineering Practice - President Akufo Addo Charged Engineers

Related Stories The President of Ghana, H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has charged the newly Inaugurated President of Ghana Institution of Engineering (GhIE), Ing. Steve A. Amoaning-Yankson and his members to instill ethical conduct to ensure their projects are delivered on time, conform with quality standards and within budget.



This was contained in speech read on behalf of the President by Hon. Boakye Agyarko, Minister of Energy, at the 49th Presidential Inauguration & Banquet to celebrate 50 years of GhIE existence and to climax the 2018 Engineering Week Celebration held at the International Students Guest Centre (ISGC), Teiman, near Abokobi, Accra on Friday, 23rd March, 2018.



Hon. Agyarko added that the theme for the 50th anniversary: “GhIE @50: Engineering Ghana's Sustainable Development” sits perfectly well with the President's vision of transforming Ghana beyond aid, and said, “if we take a critical look at your theme, we would come to the conclusion that it is critical to ensure the long-term operation and maintenance of the infrastructure in the country”.



President Akufo Addo assured the Ghanaian Engineers that his government is ready to work with them in various engineering fields to enhance the quality of services and infrastructure in Ghana.



Delivering his inaugural address, the newly sworn-in President of GhIE, Ing. Steve A. Amoaning-Yankson agreeing with Nana Addo's call, told his fellow Engineers that: “To stay relevant, we must develop our Engineering institutions to offer training and mentorship to shape the attitudes and behavioural patterns for the next generations of Engineering Practitioners. Particularly for our members in the civil and public service, character ethics must be recognized as the foundation of success. The critical ingredients are integrity, humility, simplicity, courage, justice and modesty”.



Handing over the button of authority to the new President, the outgoing female President of GhIE, Ing. Mrs. Carlien Bou-Chedid thanked WINE members (Women in Engineering), Council members, Past Presidents and staffs of GhIE for their great support in assisting her, as the first female President of GhIE to deliver her mandate flawlessly.



Fraternal messages were delivered by their Engineering counterparts from Nigeria Rwanda and Sierra Leone. Past Presidents of GhIE, Council members, Engineers from all over the country and the general public were at the banquet, where the 50 years anniversary cake was cut. 12 Engineers were elevated to the status of Fellows of GhIE at the ceremony.



The 2018 Engineering Week celebration and the year-long Golden Jubilee anniversary celebration were proudly supported by Tullow Oil, VRA, G&J Technical Services Ltd, Bui Power Authority, Ghana Gas, Ghacem and other sponsors.