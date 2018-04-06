Good News: Facebook Users To Be Paid $17,500 If…

Mark Zuckerberg Related Stories Facebook users could be entitled to $17,500 in damages after data breach.



Social media has forever changed the way we interact with our friends, family, and acquaintances. Chances are, your day begins and ends with a scroll through Facebook.



But while the various social networking sites in existence, such as Twitter and Facebook, play a huge role in our everyday lives, they can also pose substantial risks to our overall privacy.



Recently, it came to light that Cambridge Analytica illegally used personal information from over 50 million Facebook users to target American voters with personalized political ads during the 2016 election.



Why is Facebook implicated in this? Well, it’s mostly because they had known the data analytics firm was breaching regulations on people’s personal data since 2015, but only decided to suspend them earlier this month.



Before this, Cambridge Analytica harvested users’ data from Facebook, and, as a result, it is highly likely that users of the social networking site had their private information looked into illegally.







