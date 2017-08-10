Airtel Ghana Launches Special HAJJ Bundles Offer

Related Stories Airtel Ghana, the Smartphone Network, has unveiled a special Hajj Bundle offering a whopping 200% discount on calls for Hajj Pilgrims to Saudi Arabia – to enable them stay in touch with their family and friends throughout the Pilgrimage.



The special offer, dubbed Hajj Bundle, is open to all new and existing customers and comes with up to 100 minutes of free incoming calls to Ghana with subscribers roaming either on Zain or STC Saudi Arabia whilst in Mecca.



Launching the offer in Accra, Theresa Adade, Airtel’s Senior Manager in charge of International Roaming said “At Airtel, we recognise the annual Holy Pilgrimage is a special time in the lives of our Muslim brothers and sisters so we developed this special package for all customers on the pilgrimage to the Holy Land to ensure they stay in touch and connected to their friends and family throughout the Hajj period. This special package offers Pilgrims 200% discount on all calls to Ghana, free 100 minutes receiving calls as well as up to 10 minutes free calls to Ghana.



In addition to this, family and friends of Pilgrims can make up to 10 free calls to Saudi Arabia and enjoy amazing discounts on voice, data and SMS over a 30 day period. To subscribe, customers should simply recharge with GHC 50 or GHC 100, dial *151# and select the Hajj offer. A GHC 100 recharge gives customers up to 100 free minutes’ incoming calls valid for 30 days, a 100 MB data package, free SMS messages among others. To find out more, customers should contact our call center on 100”.



She continued “Airtel has the best roaming services in Ghana and our partnership with hundreds of telecom operators globally enables us to give our customers the best roaming services at the most competitive rates offering customers the best value as they travel”.



Airtel Ghana has over the years supported the National Hajj Board and provided bespoke offers for Pilgrims in line with its commitment to enrich the lives of all customers. The Hajj Bundle, which was introduced last year, has gained popularity among Pilgrims as the best value for money.