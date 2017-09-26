Annual World Tourism Day Gala Highlights

Related Stories The Car Rental Association of Ghana in Collaboration with The Ministry of Tourism, Ghana Tourism Federation, Tour Operators Union of Ghana excited patrons and participants at the world Tourism Day Gala , held at the El-Wak stadium in Accra.



The Occasion witnessed food Bazar, Exhibition of Cars , Art Crafts , Fabrics and Clothing among other Creative handiworks. In his welcome address the President of the car rental association Mr Seth Yeboah Okine thanked the President of Ghana for his initiatives to drive the tourism sector in Ghana.



Speaking to the gathering , the CEO of Ghana Tourism Authority, Mr Akwasi Agyeman emphasized the need for stronger collaboration among the private sector partners. The Ghana Tourism Authority which is the implementing agency and regulator of the ministry has outlined a number of projects which will boost Ghana’s tourism products on the continent, he maintained.



In her address the second lady of the Republic of Ghana , Mr Samira Bawumiah reiterated the fact that ” wear Ghana , Eat Ghana , See Ghana and Feel Ghana ” campaign by the media ministry of the government will strengthen the country’s socio-Economic potentials and urged all to embrace it.



The President of Ghana Tourism Federation Okatakyie Nana Anim appealed to the government to give some tax reliefs and exemptions in the tourism sector.



On behalf of the Executive committee, i would like to thank everyone for the support, planing, Execution of this wonderful event we had yesterday.



Personally i will like to thank Mr. Akwasi Marfo, CEO Atlas RENT A CAR, Vice president CRAG and the Chairman of the planing committee, Abeiku Santana CEO Kaya Tours, Cosby Bikpe CEO C2 TV, Kofi Adinkra Experience, Richby Akam (KK) CEO Pace Car Rental, William Marley, Trans Tulip Car Rental, Joseph Antwi (Okyeman) and our able Executive Secretary Lily Abbew and all member companies for your contributions in various ways in making yesterday World Tourism Day celebrations a success.



I know its a beginning of many great and better things to our Association and by extension our respective companies. I urge you all to maintain the same spirit which pull us together during this celebrations to continue in the months and years to come. CRAG and it’s affiliate members have a great future, together we can make a difference by Driving Tourism in Ghana.



Thank you,

May God Almighty bless us all.