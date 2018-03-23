Women In Tourism Formed To Promote Tourism

Related Stories A cross section of women have formed a group called Women in Tourism (WIT) to promote tourism in Ghana and beyond.



Leading the formation of WIT is CEO of Staple Travel & Tours Limited and current President of the Tour Operators Union of Ghana (TOUGHA), Mrs. Nancy Quartey Sam who also doubles as the first president of WIT.



Speaking at an announcement dinner at the Holiday Inn Hotel in Accra, Mrs. Sam said the formation of the group marks the beginning of a formidable gathering of women to do good for the society.



She noted women have been doing a lot for the country in many sectors, especially in the tourism sector, indicating the formation group is meant to ensure that there is collaborative effort to increasing the participation of women with different backgrounds in the sector.



South African High Commissioner to Ghana, Ms. Lulu Xingwana, who graced the occasion praised the contribution of women in the struggle against apartheid in her country, noting that is not told much.



Ms. Xingwana also commended members of the group for coming together to help project tourism, and urged them to visit South Africa to enjoy all the good things that her country has to offer all category of travelers.



Present at the ceremony were the Zimbabwean Ambassador and outgoing Dean of the Diplomatic Corps, Mrs. Pavelyn Tendai Musaka, Queenmother of Anomabo Traditional Area and CEO of Wankwam Beach Farm, Nana Nbrabo Dabo I as well as sister of the President, Ms. Marigold Akufo-Addo.



The Country Director of South African Airways (SAA), Ms. Gloria Mensah and the West Africa Trade Relations Manager of South African Tourism (SAT), Mr. Mohammed Tanko Kwajaffa, whose organisations sponsored the meeting, commended the women and assured them of their respective support to explore South Africa in particular and African tourism in general.



General Secretary, Madam Tosan Katherine Woode won a SAT and SAA sponsored five-day trip to South Africa for winning a draw held for participants of the dinner.



An operatic singer, Elsie and highlife musician Akosua Agyapong gave thrilling performances entertain the gathering.



Below are Executives of the newly formed Association:



Nancy Sam (President)



Christine Dadson (Vice President)



Tosan Katherine Woode (General Secretary)



Actress Edinam Atatsi (Deputy General Secretary)



Sylvia Dadson of Staple Travel & Tours (Treasurer)