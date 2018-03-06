PHOTOS: Constituency Executives Endorse Wontumi For Chairmanship Post

Related Stories NPP executives in all the six constituencies in the Adansi enclave of the Ashanti region have declared their support for the second term bid of Bernard Antwi Boasiako, the incumbent chairman of the party in the region.



At a well attended gathering at Adansi Asokwa , chairmen for the six constituencies namely; Fomena, Adansi Akrofrom, Adansi Asokwa, New Edubiase, Obuasi East and Obuasi West led their subordinates to unanimously vouch their allegiance to Wontumi in a chorus.















Chairman of the Adansi Akrofrom Constituency, Maxwell Abu who spoke on behalf of his colleagues said their action was motivated by the leadership skills, sacrifices and commitment of Wontumi to the fortunes of the party at a time it seemed impossible for the NPP to wrestle power from the NDC in the lead up to the general elections in 2016.



He however cautioned other contenders for the chairmanship post to forget about votes from the Adansi Enclave since they have already given Antwi Boasiako their blessings.



On his part, Bernard Antwi Boasiako admonished the gathering of new party officers and prospective delegates to remember where the party had come from before winning political power and make informed choices at the upcoming Regional and National Executives election.



He said he was the surest bet for the party to in the Ashanti region if it intends to hold unto power beyond the year 2020.



He also donated amounts of GHS 5000 to each of the six constituencies.