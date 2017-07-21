Parliament Summons EC Boss

Related Stories Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Mrs Charlotte Osei has been summoned by parliament.



She is billed to appear before the House next week to brief MPs about how much the Commission made from controversial accreditation fees it charged journalists who covered the 2016 general elections.



Also the National Security Minister will brief the House next week on the fight against terrorism and government's next move as far as the stay of two ex-Gitmo detainees in Ghana is concerned.



This was disclosed by Majority leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu during the presentation of business for next week.



As far as the EC is concerned, Mrs Osei, who is currently battling opposition from her fellow staff, will also be brief the house about how much the commission spend on the exercise to replace lost Voter ID Cards.



Mrs Osei is reeling under pressure as some staff of the commission have petitioned the president to investigate her for financial malfeasance and fraud and subsequently remove her from office.