Ellembelle MP Donates GHc30,000.00 to Kikam Technical Institute

Related Stories The Member of Parliament(MP) for Ellembelle, Mr Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah has reminded students and staff of the Kikam Technical Institute (KIMTECH) of his resolve to upgrade the school with State of the Art training equipment.



The move, formed part of measures to train students and local artisans in the area to acquire the relevant skills needed for the required manpower to feed the oil and gas industry in the Western Region and other sectors of the economy.



Mr Buah, a former Petroleum Minister and a ranking member on Energy Committee in Parliament, made these remarks when he presented a cheque for GHc30,000.00 as seed money to the Principal of KIMTECH, for the construction of a Girls' dormitory at Kikam in the Western Region.



The gesture according to the MP, would help improve on the infrastructural base of the school and also help enrol more girls into the school.



Mr Buah advised the students to make good use of their time that would propel them to greater heights in the future.



"This is an opportunity of a lifetime; it does not happen twice; it happens once and so the decisions you make every hour, day and a year will determine your success or failure in life".



The MP revealed that a number of companies were showing keen interest in the activities of the school, adding that, a business team was billed to visit the school in due course to interact with management on the needs assessment of the school.



Mr Buah gave the assurance that he would continue to facilitate and support initiatives that would bring the Day students to one place where there would be proper regulation and monitoring system to keep them in check.



He expressed wary about the limited number of girls in the school saying, "technical education is the way out for the future and we cannot afford to train boys without bringing in the girls".



Receiving the cheque on behalf of the school, the first female Principal of KIMTECH, Mrs Emma Martha Otuo, expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the MP for the gesture and appealed for more developmental initiatives.



"I am the happiest person today with you redeeming your promise. We assure you that before the beginning of next term, you will come to see the work in progress", she stressed.



